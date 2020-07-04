Resident Evil 3 Mod Adds Aerith from Final Fantasy VII

At this point, the chances are that (presuming you own it) you’ve probably completed the Resident Evil 3 remake at least once and possible on multiple playthroughs. If this is the case, and you’ve grown a little tired with the base game, you may now be looking towards the modding community to help you mix things up a bit!

Well, if you have a lot of love for Final Fantasy VII, then you’re going to want to check this one out! A new mod released for Resident Evil 3 allows you to turn the protagonist (Jill Valentine) into Aerith! Better still, presuming you play the game correctly (SEMI-SPOILER ALERT!), she might actually survive this encounter to the game’s completion!

Resident Evil 3 – Aerith Mod

The “Aerith Gainsborough” mod is pretty much a straight asset swap for Jill Valentine. So, in truth, beyond the ability of being able to play the game with a brand new character, there isn’t much else on offer here.

That being said, however, as can be seen in the images here, the attention to detail is more than a little decent, and, presuming you’re playing with some company, it’s almost certainly going to grab their attention as something more than a little unexpected in terms of battling Nemesis!

Where Can I Try This Out?

If you want to give this mod a go, there are a few little prerequisites you’ll need in advance. For example, you’ll need the “Fluffy Manager 5000” tool to allow for the new code to be successfully ‘injected’ into the game. Fortunately, the main “Aerith Gainsborough” mod website (courtesy of Nexusmods) does give you plenty of details and instructions on how to get this working correctly.

If you do, therefore, want to download and give it a whirl, you can check it out via the link here!

What do you think? What’s your favourite Resident Evil 3 mod? – Let us know in the comments!