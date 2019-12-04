Resident Evil 3 Remake Box Art Leaks – Is a Reveal Imminent?

Following the success of the Resident Evil 2 remake, it seemed almost guaranteed that, sooner or later, Capcom would announce that the third game in the franchise (featuring our beloved ‘Stars’ spouting Nemesis) would be on the way.

Well, in a report via Eurogamer, leaked images claiming to be part of the upcoming media pack have appeared. Could this mean that a formal announcement is literally just around the corner? Well, it seems more than a little likely!

Resident Evil 3 Remake Announcement on the Way?

Now, admittedly, anyone with a decent bit of artistic skill (and knowledge of Photoshop) could throw some images like this together. We have certainly seen more than our fair share of gaming hoaxes in the past. It seems though, that reliable (but unnamed) sources close to Capcom have confirmed that these images are indeed legitimate.

Yes, these images will form part of the official games box art. A factor which indicates that a formal announcement and reveal may only literally just days away! Wouldn’t that be a nice early Christmas present!

What Do We Think?

With box art confirmed, while a reveal may be imminent, it does potentially indicate something far more exciting. Namely, that an actual release of the game may be due within the next couple of months.

Call me crazy, but considering that February 2020 will mark the 1st birthday of the Resident Evil 2 remake, wouldn’t it be nice to mark the occasion with the launch of Resident Evil 3? I’m not saying it’s guaranteed, but it just seems… right!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!