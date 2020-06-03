Resident Evil 3 Remake Releases New Mystery 400MB Update

It’s been a few months now since the Resident Evil 3 remake was released and I daresay by this point that if you had any interest in playing it, you’ve probably not only done that but have probably completed it at least once. For me, personally, I didn’t even rush and managed to beat my first playthrough of it in just under 6 hours. Put simply, it’s a fun but very brief experience.

It seems, however, that if you are still active in avoiding Nemesis, a fresh new patch has just been released. The only problem is, nobody is quite sure what it has done.

Resident Evil 3 Update

As part of a new 400MB update, in a report via DSOGaming, a new hidden collectible has been added to the game that acts as something of a throwback to the original release. Beyond that, however, without the release of any official update notes, nobody is quite certain what else Capcom has either fixed or tweaked in the update.

I mean, one would presume that the update is just going to be mostly bug/glitch fixes, but who knows, maybe they’ve had a play around with Nemesis’ AI or tweaked some other features that could make the overall experience a bit more different!

What Do We Think?

Despite the release of this new update, it’s certainly not enough to (yet) drag me back for another playthrough. In fact, for the £49.99 price this is currently retailing for on Steam, if you have been eying this game up since its release, all I can say is wait for the next sale. – While it is fantastic, it’s over all too quickly for my liking!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!