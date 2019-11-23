Resident Evil 3 Remake Rumoured for Release in 2020

For years, fans of the Resident Evil franchise had been badgering Capcom to remake the 2nd game in the franchise and in February this year, they finally obliged us with (arguably) one of the best remakes ever made. With its launch, however, fans promptly said ‘thank you very much, but when is the Resident Evil 3 remake coming out?’.

Well, in a report via TechSpot, it seems that if you are hoping and waiting for Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, then there may be some excellent news. Why? Well, rumours are suggesting that Capcom is set to have the game ready for release in 2020!

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

To date, the only confirmed Capcom project (at least in the Resident Evil world) is Project Resistance. A multiplayer survival game that is somewhat similar to the mechanics in Dead by Daylight.

The report, however, suggests that Resident Evil 3: Nemesis has been in development for some time now. Better still, it is getting towards (at least in terms of the grand scheme) completion. Does 2020 seem too soon though? Well, not really. History is on our side in this one!

Is 2020 Too Early?

There are, potentially, a lot of similarities to draw between the original Resident Evil 2 and 3 and their respective remakes. For example, Resident Evil 3 was essentially a new game based on the RE2 engine. In other words, it wasn’t too difficult to produce beyond the creation of new areas and graphics models. It was for this reason that it released only 18 months after Resident Evil 2.

A Resident Evil 3 remake could, without any complaint from fans, simply re-use the engine from the Resident Evil 2 remake to get this on track for (potentially) a late 2020 release.

We’re not saying its concrete or confirmed, but it does seem that playing Resident Evil 3: Nemesis for Halloween 2020 is a genuine possibility.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!