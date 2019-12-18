Resident Evil 3 Remaster Minimum PC Requirements Revealed

After the success of the Resident Evil 2 remaster, it seemed an inevitability that we would see the third entry in the series get a re-release. To absolutely nobody’s surprise, that’s exactly what is happening. So, what will it take to get this game up and running? Capcom tells us that you’ll need either an Intel Core i6-4460. If you’re on the AMD side, then you’ll need an FX-6300. That’s a pretty modest CPU setup, albeit these are the minimum requirements.

For graphics, you’ll need the Nvidia GTX 760 or the AMD Radeon R7 360x or equivalents. Honestly, that’s crazy low yet again, as both of those cards weren’t exactly rocket ships when they launched. Basically any modest GPU of the last few years will do then, so long as it has DirectX 11.

Resident Evil 3 is available to pre-purchase on Steam right now for £49.99. However, just like any game, I don’t suggest you pre-order, just sit tight and wait for reviews and a few patches. That being said, if it’s up to the quality of their last remaster, this one should be a belter. Expected release date is 03/04/2020.