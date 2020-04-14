Resident Evil 4 Remake is All But Confirmed!

So, we’re all just kind of getting used to the fact that the Resident Evil 3 remake (finally) came out last week. That hasn’t, however, made the rumors of what Capcom may have up their sleeve for the future go away. For example, only earlier this month we saw the news that Resident Evil 8 was on the way and, for the sake of clarification, it was actually going to be Revelations 3 retooled to fit the main franchise.

Following a post by Twitter user “AestheticGamer1“, however, it seems that something else is on the horizon too. Yes, it’s all but been confirmed that Capcom is working on a Resident Evil 4 remake!

So here comes me talking about RE4 REmake, it was kinda’ inevitable it was going to leak sooner than later even though I do still feel now isn’t the best time for it to leak. The game is still at least a couple years away and isn’t even the next RE game releasing. But a number of — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 12, 2020

Resident Evil 4 Remake?

We should note that “AestheticGamer1” has proven to be one of the most reliable ‘leak’ sources for Capcom news. As such, while we always advise a pinch of salt, let’s just say that this ‘guy’ has a solid track record. So, what do we know about the Resident Evil 4 remake? Well, to be honest, the details are surprisingly heavy, so we’ll keep them as concise as possible!

The team working on the game is larger than that on the RE3 remake

Capcom always planned to remake RE4. The success of RE3 was not (apparently) tied into its creation

The development of the Resident Evil 4 remake began back in 2018

Capcom will be keenly listening to fan feedback from the RE3 remake to determine what direction to take RE4 in

The game will likely not be released until at least 2022 and possibly even later than that

The Resident Evil 4 remake will not be the next release in the franchise. That will be Resident Evil 8 planned for 2021

What Do We Think?

We have to admit to being more than a little surprised. While we’ll happily take the news of RE4 being remade, if we’re being honest, it wouldn’t have been our first choice. Frankly, Code Veronica X seemed like a much more logical option that would’ve been hugely anticipated by fans. It’s older, arguably a better overall game, and would’ve most benefited from the remake treatment. I mean, RE4 even despite its age, still plays perfectly well!

Still though, like it or not, Resident Evil 4 is on the way and it’ll be interesting to see what Capcom can do with it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!