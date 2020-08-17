Resident Evil 7 is Officially the Best Selling RE Game

When Resident Evil 7 was released back in January 2017, I clearly remember that the reaction from fans at the time did seem somewhat mixed. While some enjoyed the new first-person direction the game took, others saw it as an unnecessary move away from the franchise’s roots. As such, it was always somewhat difficult to ascertain just how good, or bad, the reception had been for this in terms of sales.

Well, following new figures revealed by Capcom, it is now official. Resident Evil 7 is the best selling game from the RE franchise. More so, it’s also Capcom’s 2nd-best selling game of all time!

Resident Evil 7

I must confess that I am hugely surprised by this news. Yes, as a Resident Evil game, it was always going to sell well. From my perspective, however, had you asked me to guess at which RE title I thought had shifted the most copies, I’d have probably thought RE4. That one, however, doesn’t even make it onto the list of their 10 ten best-sellers though!

Monster Hunter World – 16.1m

Resident Evil 7 – 7.9m

Resident Evil 5 – 7.7m

Resident Evil 6 – 7.6m (God knows why – It was awful!)

Resident Evil 2 (Remake) – 7.2m

Street Fighter 2 – 6.3m

Monster Hunter World Iceborne – 5.8m

Resident Evil 2 (Original) – 4.96

Monster Hunter Freedom 3 – 4.9m

Street Fighter V – 4.7m

Why Has It Sold So Well?

Well, as you can see, it didn’t exactly rocket to the #2 spot given that it’s been out for coming up to 4 years now. So, how has it finally got there? Well, my biggest suspicion is that Steam sales have likely played a huge roll in this. In other words, people who didn’t buy it at launch, but over the years have been tempted into getting it with a healthy discount.

That being said, however, presuming Resident Evil 2 follows the same road, particularly since it hasn’t (to my knowledge) seen any huge discounts in Steam sales yet, we can likely assume that within the next 6 months, Resident Evil 7 might get relegated to 3rd. Still, as I said above, RE7 has done massively better than what I thought!

