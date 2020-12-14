Resident Evil 8 Village Enemy Screenshots Leak!

Following the official announcement of Resident Evil 8 Village earlier this year, there has clearly been quite a lot of anticipation from fans of the series surrounding this new and upcoming addition to the franchise. Particularly since Capcom has already confirmed that this will be the longest playtime game ever released utilizing their first-person ‘RE-Engine’. – If you cast your mind back a couple of months, however, you may recall that Capcom had been subjected to a hugely significant cyber attack. Well, in something that has reportedly been leaked directly from that data breach, we have a number of screenshots from the game showing new and, quite frankly, terrifying enemies!

Resident Evil 8 Village

The four screenshots, which you can see in this article (courtesy of DSOGaming), have reportedly been leaked from the hackers who successfully implemented a data breach (and ransomware attack) on Capcom back in late October. – As such, it’s pretty much 99.9% confirmed that this is not an elaborate hoax. These have actually come from Resident Evil 8 Village.

While they don’t reveal much about the game itself, it seems pretty clear that we can expect some new and genuinely terrifying creatures to be added to the franchise that, when compared to anything seen before, certainly look more than a little unique!

Admittedly, one major question that emerges from this is whether Capcom is now going to decide to re-tool some of the assets in order to make the actual final release a bit surprising to fans. And on that subject as a whole, however, Capcom must clearly be concerned that the hackers in possession of this data may choose to reveal even more which, at this point, does seem pretty likely.

When Will Resident Evil 8 Village Be Released?

I can’t help but feel that with the data breach being confirmed, and the hackers clearly in possession of a lot of sensitive information, that Capcom may be really worried about the future of this game. In fact, I would perhaps even go as far as to suggest that they may be considering pushing the Q2/Q3 2021 release date ahead. Specifically, in order to attempt to try and get this out of the doors before all of its secrets are potentially revealed.

So, I guess the short version is, if you don’t want any Resident Evil spoilers, you might want to just skip any news surrounding it over the next few months as, quite frankly, we expect to hear a lot more about it! – Not, incidentally, that Capcom wants you to!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!