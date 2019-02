Resident Evil

The Resident Evil franchise has seen a pretty huge upturn in popularity since the (amazing) remake of the 2nd game in the series was released. It seems, however, that more releases from the franchise are on the way or more accurately, re-releases of some of the most popular games.

Following a post on the official Twitter account, Capcom has confirmed that a whole bunch of what you could call the ‘classics’ are heading to the Nintendo Switch.

What Is Being Released?

The Nintendo Switch is currently fixing all of the mistakes Nintendo made with the Wii-U. Namely, that they are getting plenty of releases out. There has, however, been something of a trend for the game to port over older releases on other systems. For the console, this solves many problems. It gets games on the shelves and by using older games, ensures that it’s rather limited hardware can easily cope with the demands.

In regards to the releases, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 1 (HD Remaster) and Resident Evil 4 will all be heading to the Switch!

Resident Evil 0, 1, and 4 are coming to Nintendo Switch eShop on May 21! Play all three masterpieces anywhere, such as:

– On trains 🚆

– During mansion tours 🏰

– Across the European countryside 🌄 Pre-orders start on Feb 28! pic.twitter.com/BCzatyoUhU — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2019

What Do We Think?

Well, as above, it’s great seeing more games released for the Nintendo Switch. If they can continue these trends of bringing games over to their system, particularly those from such popular franchises, it will only help bolster the already very impressive sales figures for the console.

It is not yet known whether the games will release individually or as a ‘trilogy’, but either way, they’ll hit the Switch on May 21st.

