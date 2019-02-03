Resident Evil HD Remaster Latest to Get AI Enhanced Textures

/ 5 hours ago

Resident Evil HD Remaster Latest to Get AI Enhanced Textures

Resident Evil HD Remaster

It seems we can’t start a new day without hearing the words “AI Enhanced Textures.” However, if you often revisit your gaming back catalogue, these new developments are properly fantastic news. We’ve already seen quite a few incredible texture packs for old games, including some of the PS1-era Final Fantasy games, Doom, Morrowind and more. I suspect we’ll be seeing a hell of a lot more of them in the coming weeks and months too. Now though, it’s Resident Evil HD‘s turn.

What is It?

Using a learning AI network, a software package is shown a bunch of textures from a game. It then tries to enhance them by removing noise, blocking, and generally improving on the low-resolution assets. You can then pat it on the head for doing a good job or not. I’m dumbing that down a lot, but it’s basically the right idea. With that, it’ll learn which methods are working and which aren’t, improving the results as it goes through that learning process.

The End Results?

The process has netted an 8GB texture pack. This upgrade features over 1600 textures, covering huge sections from the full game. The only exceptions are any 3D rendered room which are left untouched for obvious reasons. It’s taken almost a month to create the end result, but as you can see in the images, it’s quite the improvement.

Where Can I Get It?

Right here, just download the parts, unzip, and you’re rocking.

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    Do you like RGB?

    View Results