Respawn Confirms That Titanfall 3 Is NOT Being Developed

Titanfall

Within the last few weeks, EA has confirmed that a brand new game set in the Titanfall would be set for release in the near future. The game was specifically confirmed to be yet another entry in the (now somewhat tiring) battle royal genre.

Titanfall developer Respawn has, however, felt it necessary to make 2 points patently clear. This is not Titanfall 3 and, more so, no Titanfall 3 is even currently in development.

Why Have They Made This Comment?

In a report via DSOGaming, Drew McCoy has issued a statement that, at least to my reading, has more than a few barbs attached to it.

“There are some people who think there are too many battle royale games or it’s a fad, the world thinks we’re making Titanfall 3 and we’re not – this is what we’re making. We’re doing a free to play game, with essentially loot boxes, after we were bought by EA, and it’s not Titanfall 3. It’s the perfect recipe for a marketing plan to go awry, so why have that – let’s just ship the game and let players play.” – Drew McCoy – Respawn

Why The Animosity?

This is, of course, entirely down to how you read it, but I suspect his comments may have reflected some of the dissatisfaction felt over the way EA handled the release of Titanfall 2. Titanfall 2 was a decent game. EA’s decision, however, to release it in direct competition with both Call of Duty and Battlefield (the latter also being an EA title) made no sense at all.

It was a decision that ultimately led to the game being practically dead on launch and buried within weeks.

The short story, however, is this – If you were hoping that a Titanfall 3 was on the way, it seems you’ve got more than a little wait upon your hands.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!