Retailer Briefly Lists Nvidia 30XX Laptops For Preorder

January is set to be a pretty exciting month for new tech announcements and releases and particularly so for laptop designs with new models anticipated to be launched featuring both AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs and Nvidia 30XX mobile GPUs. – Now, as is often the case with gaming laptop designs, while clearly representing a pretty potent combination, we don’t expect them to come cheap and following a report via Videocardz, we, unfortunately, may have some solid confirmation of that fact!

Nvidia 30XX Mobile Laptop Designs

Following a website listing by SKIKK, a custom gaming laptop retailer based in the Netherlands, it was found that 6 individual laptop models featuring Nvidia 30XX mobile graphics cards (from the 3060 up to the 3080) were briefly available to preorder. We say briefly as the listings have now all been completely removed.

With prices starting at €1,699 and going all the way up to €2,599, however, its abundantly clear that these laptops are not going to be cheap. Albeit, putting the Nvidia 30XX mobile GPUs to one side, we would throw in that based on the overall specifications, these were already very decent laptops featuring high-end Intel CPUs and generous amounts of RAM and storage. Not to mention some pretty impressive display specifications.

What Do We Think?

When compared to similarly specced gaming designs currently available, and admittedly as a very rough approximation, it does seem that any laptop featuring an Nvidia 30XX mobile GPU will cost around €200-€400 more. Specifically, when compared to similar models featuring Nvidia 20XX graphics cards. As such, whether they are expensive or good value for money is a factor that can and will only be determined when we see just how well these new mobile GPUs perform.

With lots of launches expected in just under 2 weeks, however, rest assured that we’re more than ready to check them out and bring you the latest news! – Make no bones about it though, if you’re currently in the market for a new gaming laptop, Q1 2021 is set to be a very busy and exciting period!

