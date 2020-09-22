Retailer Confirms ASUS/EVGA Custom 3090’s to Cost $1,799

With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card set to officially release on the 24th this month, I think most people looking to get one are hoping that we will not see a repeat of the pre-order shambles seen with the 3080. Given that they will be notably more expensive, however, it seems less likely, but still a possibility.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, if you were curious as to how much some of the custom AIB partner designs may cost, then you might want to brace yourselves as two designs revealed from ASUS and EVGA suggest that most designs will retail for around (or possibly at least) $1,799.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Custom GPUs

With listings for the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra and ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX OC appearing online (via the US version of NewEgg) we get confirmation of the $1,799 retail price for both graphics card designs.

Now, while this is already $300 over Nvidia’s own ‘Founders Edition’ MSRP, the concerning factor is that even with this additional price increase, neither of these GPUs are anticipated to be the ‘top of the line’ models from ASUS and EVGA. As such, even more expensive models may soon be set to be confirmed!

What Do We Think?

Given the potential of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, we fully anticipate that at least some models will get disturbingly close to a $2,000 price tag. There is, after all, a lot of potential here and undoubtedly one of the AIB partners will be looking to get the absolute most out of it. For a $300 price increase over base models, however, even with that funky cooler design, a lot of people may now turn their attention towards the ‘Founders Edition’ models. Yes, they might not be as fast as these custom designs, but for an extra $300, it’s going to be curious to see if that outlay will be worth it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!