Retailer Says Sony’s Discontinued Several PS4 Models

With the launch and huge success seen with the PS5 console, it’s hardly surprising that Sony would be looking to, sooner or later, effectively shut down the production of their PS4. – There is, after all, only so much demand likely to be seen for the system now and with them ending the manufacturing of certain models, they can at least look to reallocate those resources, wherever possible, to helping to bolster the still annoying short supply of PlayStation 5 systems.

Following a Twitter post by user ‘@Cheesemeister3k‘, however, one Japanese retailer may have just seemingly confirmed that for many PS4 models, the discontinuation may have already started!

“Dear customers: due to the manufacturer ending production, the following products will not be restocked.”

・PS4 500GB Glacier White

・PS4 1TB Jet Black

・PS4 1TB Glacier White

・PS4 2TB Jet Black

・PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White pic.twitter.com/nub3lxcJGX — Cheesemeister (@Cheesemeister3k) January 3, 2021

PS4 Models Discontinued?

Specifically citing 5 different versions of the PlayStation 4, the notification found in the Japanese gaming store cites that Sony has told them directly that these specific console variants will no longer be produced and once supplies run out, that’s it, they’re gone!

While there has been no formal confirmation from Sony yet about any actual discontinuation being made to any PS4 systems, the notification here does tie into rumors seen last month specifically regarding the PS4 pro entering its end-of-life in terms of manufacturing.

What Do We Think?

Pending some formal confirmation from Sony, we would for the moment suggest that you take this news with a grain of salt. Put simply, if/as/when Sony does discontinue the PS4, they’ll undoubtedly make some kind of official announcement about it. Albeit, probably a relatively quiet one. Consoles do tend to go out with a metaphorical whimper rather than a bang.

Given that Sony has said on numerous occasions though that the PlayStation 4 will see a much more extended lifespan when compared to the PS3, however, (which was pretty abruptly cut off when the PS4 did arrive), don’t feel that purchasing a PS4 at the moment is a bad idea. If anything, the consoles are likely to still remain viable for at least the next 1-2 years. Don’t be surprised though if you start seeing new models available to purchase start to dry up over the next 6-12 months.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!