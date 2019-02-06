Retailer Says UK Has Less Than 100 Retail Radeon VII Cards

Edit

Since writing the article, we have been contacted by another UK based retailer claiming to have well over 100 cards in their own personal stock. They have, however, referred to 3rd-party custom models which, at our last indication, were not part of the official Radeon VII launch.

Radeon VII

The Radeon VII graphics card will features a number of (supposedly) impressive features. The most ‘stand out’ of these is that it will officially be the first graphics card to feature 7nm chip technology.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, a major UK retailer has revealed that upon its launch of February 7th (which is tomorrow at the time of writing) the entire country may only have less than a hundred cards available for immediate purchase.

Overclockers

We were at eTeknix have a good relationship with the retailer Overclockers and given that a member of their staff is the source of this rumour, we see no reason to suggest it isn’t true. In a forum post, the unnamed staff member has said that they personally will only have 44 cards available for purchase tomorrow.

Given that they are one of the UK’s largest retailer, for them to have such a small amount is clearly a concern.

What Do We Think?

We are holding off on any final judgment on the card until we get to check it out for ourselves. There are, however, more than a few warning signs that this might turn out to be a very anticlimactic release from AMD. The performance doesn’t appear to be mind-blowing, the price matching with Nvidia seems ridiculous and the sheer fact that there may not be many of them available to buy on launch (at least in the UK) seems suicidal.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!