Revised COD: BOCW PC Specs Lowers Storage Requirements

Around a week ago, Activision released the seemingly final and formal PC requirements ahead of the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (COD: BOCW). At the time, they seemed fairly as expected, albeit, following similar complaints made about Call of Duty Modern Warfare, it was noted that the storage requirements for the game were rather high. Specifically, that if you installed all of the games individual aspects, and intended to play it at 4K ultra with RTX settings turned on, you’d need around 250GB of free space. A figure that would undoubtedly increase even further as more updates for the game were released.

Now, in fairness, if you only installed the multiplayer and Warzone versions of the game, this figure would represent something relatively more benign at something around 75GB (albeit, again, only likely for the launch and not inclusive of updates). That being said, however, this still represented a fairly hefty chunk of space. Particularly if you intended on installing this on a SSD.

Well, following an update to the games official website, it seems that new PC requirements have been released and, the good news is, if you were worried about the storage COD: BOCW would occupy, it now appears to have been rather dramatically lowered!

Old PC requirements

COD: BOCW Revised PC Requirements

As part of the new PC requirements, while the general specifications have stayed exactly the same, if you take a closer look at the storage amounts, you’ll not note that the required volume/s have been significantly dropped:

Multiplayer only – 35GB (reduced by 15GB)

All game modes – 83GB (reduced by 92GB)

All game modes + RTX Ultra settings – 125GB (reduced by 125GB)

New PC Requirements

What’s Happened?

At the time of writing, it isn’t exactly clear what either Activision or developer Treyarch has done to reduce the storage capacities so significantly. The most obvious answer is that, unlike COD: MW, some actually decent implementation of file compression has been applied to the game’s texture packs.

Given that I fully intend to play this when it comes out on November 13th, however, I’m certainly not complaining!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!