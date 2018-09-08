RevoNext RN-QT3 Quad-Driver In-Ear Headphones Review

RevoNext

We see a lot of brands here at eTeknix, but today is the first time we’ve had a RevoNext product on the test bench. I have heard of them before, they seem pretty popular in the audio world. For those wanting powerful and dynamic headphones with a taste of the audiophile world, they’re often recommended due to their affordable prices and solid performance. I certainly hope to find that out for myself of course. Today, we see their new RN-QT3 headphones, the latest upgrade from their previous QT2 design.

On paper, the QT3 headphones are ticking a lot of very good boxes. They feature a quad-driver design, with double balanced armatures, and double dynamic drivers. I’d rather they didn’t say “Audiophile Headphones” in their own specification, but it does, and I guess I’ll be the judge of that. They also offer a clever detachable cable design, gold-plated connectors and all the other basics. For around $70 they’re very affordable for a set of headphones with this level of features, so it’ll be interesting to see how well they perform!

Features

QUAD DRIVERS – Include double balanced armatures and double dynamic drivers.

AUDIOPHILE HEADPHONES – Better balance of 3 frequencies, crisp high note and deep low notes, bring you a new kind of auditory sense.

ERGONOMIC FIT – streamlined aluminium sound chamber with perfected ergonomics ensures exceptional comfort and noise isolation.

COMPATIBLE MODEL – The cable use 3.5MM 0.78mm 2 pin Detachable Cable.100% fits Android, also fits iPhone 6/6S Samsung S6 S5 Note 4 Nexus and other Smart Phones.

CONTENTS – Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones • 3 sets of silicone ear tips • 1 3.5MM 0.78mm 2 pin Detachable Cable • 1 User Manual.

Specifications

Type: In-Ear

Connectivity: Wired

Cable Length: 125cm±2cm

Sensitivity: 105dB

Impedance: 15Ω

Frequency Range: 7Hz-40KHz

Plug Type: 3.5mm L Plug

Pin Type: 0.78mm

Weight: 25g

What’s in the Box?

The box is nice and compact and opens up to present both of the drivers, as well as some additional silicone fittings. Everything is neatly packaged and protected with foam.

There are two extra sets of earbuds, one set of small and one large. Of course, the medium ones pre-installed on the drivers. You’ll also find a durable detachable cable included with a 3.5mm jack.