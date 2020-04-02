Rick and Morty Announce Season 4 Part 2 Launch Date!

It’s always been something of a semi-tradition for Rick and Morty that they observe an ‘anti-April Fools day’ announcement. What do we mean by that? Well, they generally do something legitimate on April Fools in the clearly expressed hope that people write it off as being fake!

Well, in releasing a new trailer, Adult Swim has confirmed that Rick and Morty Season 4 is coming back. And, better still, we have a confirmed date! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub!!!

Rick and Morty Season 4 Returns!

While the trailer gives us a pretty hefty peek into what we can expect from the 2nd-half of the season, it also tells us the biggest thing we wanted to know! Namely, that the show will be making its official return on May 3rd!

The only question that remains now is, what the hell are we going to do to pass the time for the next month?… Well, we’re sure that you’ll find something on Netflix or YouTube!

What Do We Think?

The trailer is, honestly, pretty amazing and for those of us in withdrawal symptoms from the mid-season break (to which part one of season 4 concluded over 3 months ago), we at least have a date we can put in our calendar.

The only disappointment I had is that there was no sign of a Garblovian. I guess you can’t have it all though!

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Rick and Morty? Which has been your favourite episode so far? – Let us know in the comments!