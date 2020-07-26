Rick and Morty Season 5 Teaser Video is Released

With the recent (ish) conclusion of season 4, I daresay many fans of Rick and Morty are eagerly anticipating the release of Season 5. And, hopefully, this time around, we won’t have to wait too long before we get to see it.

Well, following the release of a video on the official ‘Adult Swim‘ YouTube channel, while it isn’t any confirmation of a release date, we do have a brief clip giving us an insight into one of the upcoming episodes from Season 5 and, as you might expect, it’s certainly more than a little interesting!

Rick and Morty Season 5

So yes, the episode is still in a ‘storyboard’ version and that would suggest that, as a whole, season 5 is still very firmly under creation. On the plus side, however, while still in a relatively ‘barebones’ state, it is a pretty firm indication that (unlike prior instances where we’ve seen huge void periods) the next season of Rick and Morty is well into development and, as such, we hopefully shouldn’t have too long to wait before it is released.

When Will it Air?

Given that the creators of the show have confirmed that season gaps should be much closer now moving forward, we already know that Adult Swim has put down the money for at least another 50 (or so) episodes. As for when we can expect season 5? Well, while no firm confirmation has been given (yet) all going well it will likely make its debut in early 2021.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Rick and Morty? – Let us know in the comments!