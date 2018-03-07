Rimac’s C_Two Is Probably the Fastest Electric Car in the World

Is Rimac’s offering faster than the Tesla Roadster?

Croatian automaker Rimac entered the electric car market in 2009, but most of you probably heard about it on an episode of The Grand Tour show. During the same episode, Richard Hammond managed to crash the vehicle in question, which resulted in quite an intimidating fire. Crash aside, the car in question proved to be incredibly quick, and its successor, the Concept Two is going to be even more impressive.

C_Two is an upcoming high-performance electric vehicle that will be able to perform a 0 to 60 sprint in just 1.85 seconds. By comparison, the newest Tesla Roadster is able to perform the same feat in 1.90 seconds. The difference is nothing to write home about, true, but it still says a lot about Rimac and the progress that the company has made since the last generation. While concept one had a total output of 1,288 horsepower, this new electric car will offer 1,914 horsepower.

Technical details.

All that power comes from nearly 7,000 lithium battery cells, which deliver 1.4 Megawatts of power at 720 Volts. In order to ensure a range of 403 miles on a single charge, the battery pack will offer a capacity of 120kWh. With a top speed of 258 mph, Rimac’s Concept Two will be one of the fastest electric cars in production. The great news is that it will also charge up to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

Autonomous driving is also a big part of C_Two. As such, the vehicle carries around a LIDAR system, RADAR emitters, multiple cameras and ultrasonic sensors. This will allow it to reach Level 4 of autonomous driving, which is quite impressive. The vehicle is also equipped with larger brakes, which will hopefully prevent any other crashes.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video