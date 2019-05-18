Riot Games Stand Firm Despite Staff Walk Outs

Riot Games Stand Firm

It seems that the workforce at League of Legends developer Riot Games is not exactly happy at the moment. This was clearly evident as the staff staged a protest walkout earlier this month.

In a report via Polygon, however, Riot Games seems fairly content to ignore the discord by insisting that the company will be sticking to its guns!

What’s The Problem?

Following various allegations of sexism and discrimination in 2017, the company was facing several serious legal cases from staff members. Exercising a loophole, however, the company was effectively able to enforce all existing staff members to take their complaints internally. A rule which, incidentally, doesn’t apply to any new hirings.

With many staff unhappy at the prospect of having their legal options removed (or at least limited) many of them began organising to protest the situation.

Riot Games has, however, issued a statement making it clear that while they acknowledge the walkouts, it’s not going to change anything. At least, not for existing employees.

“Ultimately, given the complexities of ongoing litigation, we will not change our employee agreements while in active litigation. We know not everyone agrees with this decision, but we also know everyone does want Riot to continue to improve. We remain committed to having a firm answer around extending an opt-out to all Rioters when active litigation concludes.“

What Do We Think?

This is ultimately boiling up into a rather toxic situation and again highlights an instance of developers having serious workplace issues. It seems, however, that this is probably going to get worse before it gets better as the staff have confirmed that they’re not prepared to back down on the issue either.

What do you think? Who is right? Riot or their staff? – Let us know in the comments!