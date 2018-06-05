Riotoro Debuts the Morpheus – World’s 1st Convertible PC Case

A Chassis That Converts Mini-Tower to Mid-Tower

Riotoro is announcing their ‘Project Morpheus’, a unique chassis they are dubbing the “World’s First Convertible PC Case”. The enclosure transform from a cube-like mini-tower into a taller mid-tower case. The chassis is ideal for those who start building with a smaller PC but plans to expand later on. At its shortest, it can fit a micro-ATX motherboard, but also expands to support a second GPU and a regular full-size ATX mid-tower build.

What Kind of Hardware Can You Fit Inside the Morpheus?

To ensure cooling is not going to be an issue, Riotoro uses perforated mesh on all sides of the chassis. This means cold air can come in from anywhere, and warm air can exit anywhere. It all depends on the user who configures it. Furthermore, the chassis requires no tools to assemble, and also factors in cable routing concerns.

In terms of component support, it can fit two 3.5″ HDD drives plus two more 2.5″ SSD drives. It also supports 2x 120mm fans at the top or front, as well as a 240mm radiator. The typical exhaust duties are handled by a 120mm fan at the rear. The chassis is also sports a USB 3.0 as well as a USB-C front panel IO ports.

Due to the nature of its ease of disassembly, Project Morpheus also seems to be the perfect chassis for case modders. Since each component disassembles, it makes it easier to repaint and add customizations.

Riotoro did not reveal any pricing information or release date yet since this is a concept chassis. As the company puts it, it is the first of many design explorations, and is “created to break the traditional rigid format of PC cases”.