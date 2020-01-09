Riotoro Launches its CR100 System Chassis Designs

Riotoro has been building an excellent range of various PC components in recent years. One of their most stand-out products, however, has to be their system chassis designs.

At CES 2020, Riotoro has taken the opportunity to announce its latest range of PC cases, the CR100TG and CR100BT. Offering amazingly levels of functionality for an exceptional wallet-friendly price!

Riotoro CR100TG Mid-Tower Case – Elegant, Expandable, Easy-to-build

The RIOTORO CR100TG blends elegant styling, flexible expandability and modern features to create the foundation for PCs that look as good as they perform. Front, top and rear 120mm mounts, provide lots of fan or liquid cooling options to keep critical components cool and two 3.5”, two 5.25” drive bays and dual SSD mounts provide plenty of storage room for full-length GPUs and PSUs and top-mounted I/O provides easy access to external devices and audio ports.

Product Features

RGB front panel and tempered glass side window

Budget-friendly mid-tower with an incredibly full-size interior

Supports ATX, Micro ATX, and mini-ITX motherboards and long GPUs and PSUs

6x cooling mounts with support for 120 mm fans or 1x 120 mm or 1x 240 mm radiators

2x 3.5” HDD and 2x SSD mounts, USB 3.0 port

Dimensions (HxWxD): 448.7 x 182.5 x 420.2 mm

Price: $42.99 USD / €42.99

Riotoro CR100BE Mid-Tower Case – Cost-Effect, Versatility, and Performance

The CR100BE mid-tower blends affordability with a vast interior with flexible storage and cooling options to make building a powerful PC effortless. Equipped with front and side mounts for 120 mm fans and an 80 mm rear mount, the CR100BE keeps critical components cool via air or liquid cooling. Two 3.5” drive bays and two SSD mounts provide plenty of storage, and front-mounted I/O and two 5.25” bays provide easy access to external devices and audio ports.

Product Features

Budget-friendly mid-tower with an incredibly full-size interior

Supports ATX and mini-ITX motherboards and long GPUs and PSUs

4x cooling mounts with support for 120/80 mm fans or 120 mm radiators

2x 3.5” HDD, 1x 2.5” SSD, 2x 5.25” ODD

1x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0 ports

7x expansion slots

Dimensions (HxWxD): 380 x 180 x 410 mm

Price: $24.99 USD / €24.99

When Are They Out?

Available to purchase worldwide right now, even I have to admit I’m more than a little impressed at how inexpensive these new designs are. Yes, they don’t carry a lot of bells and whistles that you might see from their more higher-tier specifications. Then again though, these are at least half the price of the vast majority of the competing products out there!

For more information on Riotoro and its products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with these designs? Surprised by the price? – Let us know in the comments!