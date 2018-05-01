UK Robot Delivery Company Order 1000 New Bots

UK Company launches expansion with 1000 delivery bots ordered

Robot delivery services are slowly but surely starting to emerge throughout major cities. Whether it’s delivering parcels or your lunch, it seems that many believe that they will have a key role to play in the future. One such company, Starship Technologies, clearly wants to try and get in early with this.

In a report via the BBC, the company which already operates some robotic deliveries has just placed an order for 1000 new robots. This will see a massive expansion of the company which currently operates in South London.

The expansion!

The company expansion has been announced in a deal with the CO-OP in Milton Keynes. With it, they plan to launch grocery and/or lunch deliveries. A primary focus is being placed particularly on student campuses where the robots could prove to be very popular.

The machines reportedly are capable of speeds up to 10mph and in trials run in South London, in congested areas, have been accompanied by a human. So far though, the trials have been very successful. The company has reported no thefts or vandalism of their current fleet. Something that will surprise many.

The future!

Starship Technologies plans to roll the technology out across around 20 Universities located in the UK and Germany. In addition, with further partnership deals, it is hoped that the company may even be able to expand further in the coming years. With a current operating range of 3 miles, they are well suited to cities.

Upon arrival at their destination, a text message will be sent to the recipient with the code necessary to access their goods.

While I don’t expect to see a robot delivery firm arriving at my door any time soon, it is an interesting new step. One, in addition, that could be a standard in the next 10 years.

What do you think about this? Do you expect robot deliveries to be more common? Would you sign up for this service? In addition, do you think that crime will be a factor here? – Let us know in the comments!