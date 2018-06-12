Robots Proposed As The Solution To The Pothole Problem

Robot Drones Proposed As The Solution To the UK Pothole Road Problem

Anyone who drives in the UK will undoubtedly have noticed potholes. It is, however, a massive problem for various reasons. Firstly, there are way too many of them. These in themselves propose a moderate danger to drivers and particularly cyclists and bikers to whom a pothole can very easily be enough to make you fall off.

Another major problem in this regard, however, is that if hitting a pothole can cause damage to your tyre of a car. The cost of the repair though can potentially be claimed off the local authority or whoever manages the roads. pothole repairs are, after all, part of what we pay road tax for.

In terms of actually fixing these though, there are again problems. In a nutshell, there are too many of them and the

cost-effectiveness of repairing them is a major concern.

In a report via Metro, however, there could be an unexpected solution. Robot drones are being touted as a possible solution to the problem.

Can robots be the answer?

The concept being presented is that robot drones can not only identify the problem but will be able to literally fly down and fix it there and then.

This wouldn’t be a good idea during the day, particularly with rush hour traffic. The concept, therefore, suggests that an army of robots are sent out at night. They can fix the problems, with minimal disruption and hopefully faster than road crews are currently able.

To me, I’m not convinced by this proposal. It sounds like another one of those ideas where robots are the solution to everything. I’ll, therefore, pass it over to you.

What do you think? Is this a good or bad idea? – Let us know in the comments!