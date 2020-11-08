Roccat Burst Pro Lightweight Gaming Mouse Review

I’m a long-time fan of Roccat, having used many of their mice and keyboards over the years. I have quite large hands, and typically, they do make a range of larger mice. However, today isn’t about how big a mouse is, but more about how light it can be. The Roccat Burst Pro has been on a diet, bringing it down to a feather-like 68g! For those that game a lot, but also like to play fast, with small twitchy gameplay movements, a lightweight mouse can really help give you an edge, while also reduce fatigue.

Roccat Burst Pro

Despite the fairly affordable price, this mouse is certainly not compromising on features. It comes equipped with the latest Roccat Owl-Eye 16K sensor, which is based on the PWM3389 by PixArt, so you know it’s going to be pretty decent. It’ll deliver a range of adjustment from just 100 DPI right up to the full 16,000 DPI! You also get their award-winning Titan Switch Optical giving you their patented premium click experience. As Roccat say themselves “The familiar click feeling you know, with speed-of-light actuation for unprecedented quickness and precision. It’s faster than any mechanical switch and has twice the durability.” And well… that’s neat!

Features

Symmetrical, ergonomic shape that has been redesigned from the ground up, feels better and works better

Translucent honeycomb housing with an extremely low weight of 68 g.

Titan Switch Optical for a mechanical feel with optical speed

PhantomFlex cable disappears almost completely – no cable holder required

Heat-treated sliding elements that ensure smooth movements Roccat Owl-Eye 16K dpi optical sensor based on PMW3389 by PixArt

Roccat Burst Pro Launch Trailer

What Roccat Had to Say