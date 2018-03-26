Roccat Horde AIMO “Membranical” RGB Keyboard Launched

Membrane Gaming on Another Level

Roccat is officially launching their latest gaming keyboard called the Horde AIMO “Membranical” RGB gaming keyboard. It uses the traditional membrane keyboard design as a foundation and infuses it with mechanical elements. Unlike some membrane/mechanical hybrid keyboards however, the Horde AIMO maintains the silent performance of the membrane keys. However, they do introduce the mechanical element for a more even and precise actuation.

What Other Features Does the Horde AIMO Keyboard Have?

As you might have guessed from the name, the Horde AIMO does have backlit RGB keys. But besides that, it has dedicated buttons that make life convenient. On the left side is a bank of five macro keys. While the top area has an array of shortcut keys including media keys and an 360-degree analog wheel. This wheel is used to control not just volume, but brightness, DPI, illumination and other gaming features. This wheel is also fully compatible with Windows 10 dial functionality; the first gaming keyboard of its kind in the market.

Like any decent membrane gaming keyboard, it also has anti-ghosting features. Multiple key presses in the cluster will not result in failed or ghosted inputs. Users can also remap keys via the Roccat Swarm software. It is a unified software package so if you have multiple Roccat products, it will not clutter your system with individual installs.

Also extending the comfort and convenience is the detachable wrist-rest at the bottom. This ensures the user’s hands remain cushioned during long gaming sessions.

How Much is the Roccat AIMO Horde Gaming Keyboard?

The Roccat Horde AIMO gaming keyboard is now available in black, gray or white with an MSRP of $99.99 USD.

