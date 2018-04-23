Roccat Horde AIMO Membranical RGB Keyboard Review

Horde AIMO

The keyboard market is full of fantastic solutions, and Roccat themselves have some of the coolest and best performing keyboard around. However, they’ve taken the brave step of doing something a little bit different to the mechanical market with their new Horde AIMO, and it’s certainly got my attention.

Membranical

Equipped with Membranical switches, which if I’m not mistaken is either a fancy word for plunger switches or a new take on plunger switches. That means a membrane keyboard, but with the key mounted on a stem similar to a mechanical. That’s pretty cool though, as you get that fast actually and responsive key design and feel, but with a shorter actuation speed and virtually silent keys. Taking the things people love about mechanical keyboards and membrane keyboards and meeting somewhere in the middle.

Features

Equipped with their unique tuning wheel design, you can change colours, brightness, adjust audio, even change your mouse DPI, all from one built-in wheel.

There’s also RGB lighting, SWARM support, detachable wrist rest and much more.

Specifications

Powered by the same ARM Cortex CPU found in their new AIMO mouse, you can expect lightning-fast response times for your gaming, macros and lighting. The low 1.2mm actuation point is excellent for fast typers and gamers, and there’s even multi-zone RGB LED lighting.

ARM Cortex-M0+ 50MHz

512kB onboard memory

1000Hz polling rate

1.2mm actuation point for macro keys

LED driver, 256 steps PWM control

Six-zone illumination with 12 RGB LEDs

Wheel encoder with 20 steps

1.8m braided USB cable

What Roccat Had to Say

“Meet the Horde AIMO, the fully equipped gaming keyboard that brings a new meaning to the word extras. Built from the ground up, its ROCCAT-pioneered Membranical keys represent the best of both worlds between membrane and mechanical. The custom keys were designed and engineered from scratch to enhance key distinction and precision. The Horde AIMO also boasts quick-fire macro keys, a configurable Tuning Wheel and keys plus multi-zone RGB illumination customizable in 16.8m colors to make it the most feature-rich keyboard on the market. Fully equipped, period.” – Roccat

