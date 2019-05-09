Roccat Kahn Pro Hi-Res Headset Review

Roccat Kahn Pro

There’s no shortage of truly amazing headsets on the market today. In fact, all the current crop of headsets from Roccat are pretty special in their own respects. However, the Roccat Kahn Pro is promising to be a big step up for the audiophile PC user. Featuring their Hi-Res certified 50mm drivers with a 10 – 40000 Hz response rate. As well as their premium “Real-voice” microphone, so what you say sounds as good as what you hear.

Roccat has a strong reputation to uphold here, with many award-winning peripherals to their name. Sure, we’ve awarded them plenty of awards over the years. However, we’re not alone in that regard. Can their new flagship gaming headset keep the fires burning? We certainly hope so, let’s take a closer look!

Features

Features high-resolution sound with 50 mm drivers that deliver richer highs mids lows, the Hi-Res feature means that the headset performs at 40 kHz

Real-voice MIC lets your teammates hear you clearly and naturally with sensitivity at a 1 kHz: -40dB signal-to-noise ratio: 60 dB THD Percent @ 1 kHz: 2 Percent

Ultra comfortable memory foam ear pads suitable for extended play, feather-light amongst eSports headsets at only 230 g and 95 degrees rotatable hinges ensure a suitable fit for all head sizes

Multi-platform works with PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox one and phones/tablets and passive noise cancellation works even in the noisiest of PC gaming or console gaming environments

Easy controls earcup volume control + mic auto-mute ROBUST design stainless steel sliders and reliable build quality with dual plug speaker + Mic 3.5 mm cable plus a single plug 3.5 mm adapter included

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Roccat Had to Say

“The first ever Hi-Res Audio compatible gaming headset, the Khan Pro sets a new industry standard. Richer highs, mids & lows help you pinpoint opponent locations with ease. Its high-speed drivers eliminate lag and muddiness, and its passive noise cancellation means it works great even in noisy environments. It’s the headset that beats the competition every time.” – Roccat

What’s in the Box?

The headset comes hard-wired with a very nice quality braided cable.

The cable splits into a dual 3.5mm jack configuration, with one for the audio, one for the microphone. However, if you want to use it on mobile devices, tablets, or even consoles, you can use the 2-to-1 adaptor cable that comes included too.