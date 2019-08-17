Roccat KAIN 120 AIMO Gaming Mouse Review

New gaming mice are a dime a dozen. Of course, each brand thinks they’ve got the best product. Or at least that their latest model is even better than the last. They might be right about it too. However, Roccat really does believe that their new Kain 120 AIMO mouse is their crowning achievement, their magnum opus, their masterstroke of gaming mouse design. What’s more impressive, is it all began with the redesign of the humble “click”.

Kain 120 AIMO

Roccat was looking to create the best possible “click” for their mouse. They call this their Titan Click. However, this attention to detail inspired them to improve the wheel, the firmware, the ergonomics, and the sensor. Has it all paid off, is the Kain 120 AIMO their best “feeling” and performing mouse to date? Well, I’ve been a stern Roccat mouse user for coming on 8 years now. Kone Pure LTD, Kone XTD, Kova, Kone Pure, Tyon, I’ve had them all; albeit the Tyon and Kone XTD have been my long-term go-to mice. Come on Roccat, it can’t be better than all of those?

Features

Roccat Owl-Eye optical sensor with 16,000 DPI

Accurate 8,500 DPI Pro-Optic (R8) sensor

AIMO Illumination – RGB backlighting and lighting effects

Titan Click Technology for exceptional click precision

Refined shape with high-comfort ergonomics

Roccat-exclusive Omron switches with 50 million click lifecycle

Product Trailer

What Roccat Had to Say

“The Kain has been a long time coming. It was obsessed over but in the best possible way. The starting vision was to create the best possible click, but this evolved into a meticulous analysis of just about every part of the mouse. We remastered each detail, from the shape to the internal mechanics to the surface material. We don’t use the word lightly, but we’re proud to call it our masterpiece.” – Roccat

Specifications