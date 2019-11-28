Roccat KAIN 200 AIMO Gaming Mouse Review

I’ve made it no secret that I’m a big fan of Roccat peripherals. I’m typing on a Roccat Horde AIMO keyboard right now, right next to my trusty Tyon Gaming Mouse, so that should tell you that I’m pretty excited to have the new KAIN 200 AIMO in for review. I actually reviewed the KAIN 120 AIMO earlier in the year and absolutely loved it. Much like the AIMO 120, the 200 features the same Titan Click technology and their latest sensors too, so it should be pretty amazing. Actually, the two mice have quite a lot in common, but the 200 has been designed to run in both wired or wireless modes to suit your needs.

Roccat KAIN 200 AIMO

What can you expect from your new KAIN 200 AIMO? You’ll get Titan Click, their newly tuned click response to make the ultimate click experience. I know that sounds like marketing bumf, but honestly, it is very pleasing to use. You’ll find a new Titan Wheel 2.0, improved firmware, a new sensor, and of course, the wireless technology too! Not only that, but it comes in a choice of black or white and since it’s “AIMO” it has full RGB lighting too. Phew! Now, let’s get it outta that box!

Features

Titan Click – buttons are hinged and feature a low-tolerance spring that cushions every click. This gives exceptional precision with every press

Improved wheel – a mouse wheel click is as solid as a normal click with the Titan wheel 2.0; Its improved design provides defined and responsive scrolling steps

Intelligent firmware – a click with the kain registers up to 8ms faster than the rest thanks to the improved switch mechanics and a smart firmware algorithm

Ergonomic shape – every part of the kain – from the shape to the buttons to the scroll wheel – was finely crafted with care and precision, for an exceptionally refined and ergonomic build

Performance coating – grippy, durable and dirt-resistant thanks to a hybrid anti-wear coating; The performance finish helps you keep a firm hold of the kain even during the most frantic of gaming sessions

Specifications

ROCCAT® Owl-Eye optical sensor with 16000dpi

PixArt PMW3335

Adjustable lift-off distance

40G acceleration

400ips maximum speed

Mouse acceleration: no

Angle snapping: on/off

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Roccat Kain 200 AIMO product page here.

What Roccat Had to Say

“The ROCCAT kain gaming mouse features a comfortable ergonomic shape and Titan click technology for vastly improved click balance and precision. The accurate ROCCAT Owl-Eye Optical sensor is adjustable up to 16, 000DPI and lets you achieve perfect tracking. The AIMO illumination eco-system provides RGB lighting and LED effects customizable in 16.8 million distinct colours. The overhauled TITAN wheel 2.0 scroll wheel unlocks solid clicks and responsive scrolling steps. Roccat-exclusive Omron switches last for up to 50 million clicks.” – Roccat

What’s in the Box

Why have one product when you can have two, that’s what I say! Roccat was very kind to send out their Sense AIMO mouse mat. Now, I don’t typically review those, as they’re so subjective really. However, it’s a lovely pairing for the KAIN 200 AIMO and you’ll see it featured in this review.

The KAIN 200 AIMO features a lovely braided USB cable that’s fully detachable. There’s also a tiny USB dongle for wireless functionality, as well as a small docking hub for the dongle/cable should you need it; it’ll save you fishing around behind your PC to change modes.