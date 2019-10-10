Roccat Launches Kone Pure Ultra Gaming Mice

Roccat makes my favourite gaming mice, something that I’ve proudly mentioned whenever I review their stuff. They’re the only mice that seem to fit my darn hands. Of course, I’m not the only one out there that loves a good Roccat mouse. The Kone Pure is by far one of their most popular mice and now, it’s better than ever.

The upgrade Kone Pure Ultra is lighter than ever before. It also features their beloved Titan Wheel, that perfect click response and even the same ergonomics. However, it really has been on a diet, at just 66 grams a light breeze may blow it away.

ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye 16K sensor, 1,000hz polling rate, onboard memory for programmable Macros and profiles, and more, are all built-in. The Kone Pure Ultra is available at participating retailers across Asia, the UK, and Europe for an MSRP of £59.99 and will be available in the U.S. for an MSRP of $69.99 this winter.

“The Kone is part of ROCCAT’s heritage, so each time we release a new version, we always want to make sure we’re satisfying our loyal Kone Pure users, as well as enticing new gamers,” said René Korte, General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. “Everything gamers love about the Kone Pure is there and upgraded in the Kone Pure Ultra, and we don’t have any doubt that this is one of the best gaming mice available, made even better.”

