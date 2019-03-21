Roccat Launches the Kova AIMO Gaming Mouse

Versatile and Ambidextrous Input Device

Roccat is launching their new Kova AIMO gaming mouse featuring an ambidextrous design for both left and right handed users. Measuring just 3.8 x 6.6 x 13.1cm, the Kova AIMO should be widely compatible with most user hand sizes as well.

Aside from the typical left and right click buttons with a scroll-wheel, the Kova AIMO also adds quick fire buttons on each side. This is in addition to having two thumb buttons on each side as well. There are actually 13 buttons in total, and they are also re-configurable via the Roccat Swarm software.

Internally, the Kova AIMO uses the Pro-Optic Sensor R6 with up to 7000dpi. This features a 20G acceleration and a 1000Hz polling rate. In addition, the Kova AIMO also has 50MHz Turbo Core V2 32-bit Arm based MCU. This allows for more advanced functions like storing, recalling and customizing features and RGB LED controls.

As part of the AIMO ecosystem, the mouse boasts 16.8 million discrete color options which intelligently respond to various illumination scenarios and compatible devices. Users do not even need to configure these as it works right out of the box.

How Much is the Roccat Kova AIMO Gaming Mouse?

The Kova AIMO is now available for £52.99 in both black or white colour variants.