Roccat NOZ Headset Review – Lightweight Design – Big Sound

Roccat Noz

The Roccat range is packed full of incredible products. I personally have used a mixture of their keyboards and mice for many years now. Given I have the pick of the litter when it comes to peripherals given my job, I’d say that’s pretty high praise right there. Their headsets have won plenty of awards over the years too. However, the Noz really caught my attention. Not only is it very reasonably priced, but it also promises a big sound despite its small price and featherweight design. Well, I guess I’ll be the judge of that today!

Lightweight

Clocking in at just 210 grams, it’s very light. This is going to be a huge advantage for those long gaming sessions where you don’t want to be burdened by some of the overblown bulky gaming headsets on the market today. With a set of powerful stereo drivers, plenty of padding, and that lightweight design, it’s set up for success right out of the box.

Features

Premium 50mm drivers deliver natural sound with crisp highs and deep bass

Ultra-light at only 210 grams yet robust and durable thanks to advanced materials

Detachable REAL-VOICE mic covers full vocal spectrum for authentic sound reproduction

Soft, breathable Earcup fabric keeps cool during use for maximum comfort

Earcups feature an ellipse shape that provides extra ear space, ensuring no pressure points

What Roccat Had to Say

“The Noz features rich, natural-sounding Stereo audio and superior comfort. At only 210 grams it is ultralight and boasts innovations such as a fabric that keeps cool during wear and earcups with extra space for better acoustics. Hear things as they’re supposed to sound with stereo redefined. Top-of-the-line 50mm drivers deliver the perfect audio profile: crisp highs, rich mids and deep lows. A Real-Voice Mic covers the full vocal spectrum for authentic sound reproduction. A novel earcup design featuring an ellipse shape maximizes ear space for improved comfort and acoustics.”

What’s in the Box?

The headset is in there, so that’s a good start, right? You’ll find a lovely braided cable with a pair of 3.5mm jacks. One is for headphones the other for the microphone. However, if you want to use it on mobile devices or consoles, there’s a handy 4-pole 3.5mm adaptor cable included too.

Them microphone is detachable, which is awesome for me, as I barely use mine. Just remember where you put it, or you’ll lose it, as I often do.

All of the cables are very high quality though. Much higher quality braiding than we often see at this price range. It’s thicker and glossy, rather than the softer fabric coatings we see.