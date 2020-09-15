Roccat Reveals New Elo PC Gaming Headsets

Roccat doesn’t release new products too often, but when they do, it’s usually some worthy of your attention. They make some of the best gaming headsets, mice and keyboards in the business. Thankfully, it looks like that trend is set to continue, with the reveal of their latest PC gaming headset series, Elo. Since Turtle Beach now owns Roccat, they’re basically making Roccat their PC-focused brand, which still benefits from each companies technologies. Which is great, as Turtle Beach headsets sound fantastic and Roccat design is awesome.

There are three new headsets in the Roccat Elo series. All of them are designed to be a premium product, with a comfort-focused design. Foam cushions, a floating metal headband, a lightweight design, it’s certainly ticking all the right boxes.

The Elo X Stereo is a lightweight model and the most affordable at around £39.99. The Elo 7.1 USB model ups the ante with premium 7.1 channel surround sound, ROCCAT’s AIMO intelligent lighting system, Variable Mic Monitoring and a USB connection for an MSRP of £59.99. The Elo 7.1 Air takes things even further with wireless connectivity, Turtle Beach’s patented Superhuman Hearing sound setting for a competitive advantage, and a long-lasting 24-hour battery life for a MSRP of £89.99.

All three Elo series headsets will be available at participating retailers worldwide on October 4, 2020. Pre-order now at ROCCAT.org.

What Roccat Had to Say

“The Elo headsets show the result of what happens when you combine the best of ROCCAT and Turtle Beach, and this is just the first wave of our new precision-focused PC gaming accessories,” said Rene Korte, Head of PC Products at Turtle Beach. “The Elos look sleek and sounds amazing, and we still have new additions to our award-winning Vulcan series keyboards on the way, along with new mice and more – all designed to deliver an amazing desktop ecosystem that makes ROCCAT the PC brand for all serious PC gamers.”

Turtle Beach CEO, Juergen Stark, added, “ROCCAT’s all-new Elo series PC gaming headsets, as well as the additional ROCCAT PC accessories that will be revealed in the future, reflect the very productive investments we’ve been putting toward growing Turtle Beach’s share in the $3 billion PC accessories market. ROCCAT’s new products offer PC gamers some of the highest performance and best-looking PC gear, all designed to provide a competitive advantage while making gaming more immersive and enjoyable, and is a core part of achieving our target of 10-20% annual topline growth over time.”

Elo X Cross-Platform Stereo Gaming Headset

Designed for stereo enthusiasts and multiplatform gamers, the Elo X Stereo delivers supreme sound powered by precision-tuned 50 mm drivers. Its extended cross-platform compatibility via a 3.5 mm jack complements premium comfort features including memory foam cushions and a self-adjusting metal headband for a unique, weightless fit. Class-leading Turtle Beach audio technologies include the high-sensitivity, high-performance TruSpeak microphone and patented ProSpecs glasses-friendly comfort. The Elo X Stereo comes with a PC audio splitter and feels like a feature-packed premium product with an attractive MSRP of £39.99.

Elo 7.1 USB Surround Sound Gaming Headset

The Elo 7.1 USB offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound powered by its precision-tuned 50 mm drivers. It also boasts Turtle Beach audio innovations such as the high-sensitivity, high-performance TruSpeak microphone for crystal-clear communication, plus Variable Mic Monitoring to help avoid shouting, and ProSpecs glasses-friendly ear cushions. In addition to premium comfort features like memory foam cushioning and a self-adjusting metal headband, the Elo 7.1 USB also works with ROCCAT’s AIMO lighting system offering vivid colour customizations. The Elo 7.1 USB will be available for a competitive MSRP of £59.99.

Elo 7.1 Air Wireless Surround Sound RGB Gaming Headset

The Elo 7.1 Air is the top-end wireless model of the series. It offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound via powerful 50 mm drivers and adds Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting for a competitive advantage. Elo 7.1 Air uses ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology for a dependable wireless connection as good as, and sometimes faster than, a wired connection, as well as a long-lasting battery that averages 24-hours of use. The Elo 7.1 Air is also a new addition to ROCCAT’s AIMO product portfolio and will be available for a MSRP of £89.99.