Roccat Unveils the ‘Titan’ Mechanical Keyboard Gaming Switch

/ 2 hours ago

New Switch Co-Developed by Roccat and TTC

Roccat has been using mechanical switches from TTC on their gaming keyboards for some time now. However, their partnership has now spawned a new type of mechanical gaming switch they are calling the ‘Titan’. This appears to have the same Cherry MX compatible cross step, but its mechanism is different from the popular Cherry MX model.

What Makes This Mechanical Switch Different?

First, the most obvious difference is the clear housing. This enables RGB LED lighting to shine through, instead of just in a single location above or below the switch. This is also designed to hold lower profile keycapsm but the actuation depth is further than low-profile switch types.

Furthermore, Roccat mentions that this is a tactile switch. Which means it provides a feedback with every input. Similar to a Cherry MX blue or brown switch. The opposite is the Cherry MX red or black, which are linear switches providing no tactile feedback when actuating. The new design supposedly reduces bounce time by 20%, and slightly reduces actuation point to 1.8mm from 2.0mm from typical TTC mechanical switches.

More information is undoubtedly coming up during Computex 2018. Including the actual first Roccat product which will use these Titan switches.

