Roccat’s New Kain Gaming Mice Are Coming!

Roccat’s highly anticipated Kain series PC gaming mice will be available at participating retailers across Europe and Asia tomorrow! That’s Friday, September 27, 2019, if you’re reading this one the wrong day. Born from the vision of creating the best “click” and aimed to deliver maximum precision performance. The Kain series mice feature ROCCAT’s innovative Titan Click mechanism. This makes it one of the fastest and most responsive series of PC gaming mice available.

We certainly thought so when we reviewed the Roccat KAIN 120 AIMO!

Kain is ROCCAT’s latest new series of PC gaming mice designed to be the fastest and best-feeling mice on the market. PC gamers will have three models of the Kain mouse to choose from – both wired and wireless. The Kain 100 AIMO provides gamers with side grips for maximum control and 8500 DPIs. The Kain 120 AIMO features a unique hybrid performance coating which is durable, dirt-resistant, grippy and feels great to touch. The variant also hosts the updated Owl-Eye sensor offering up to 16K DPIs. Additionally, the wireless Kain 200 AIMO will offer PC gamers the cable-free version of its newest technology, and all three versions of Kain are available in Ash Black and Arctic White.

How Much Will They Cost?

Additionally, the Kain series delivers an exceptional shape, weight, and feel for the perfect grip and ergonomics. ROCCAT’s Kain 100 AIMO and the upgraded sensor variant Kain 120 AIMO are available for an MSRP of £39.99 and £59.99, respectively. The wireless Kain 200 AIMO offers PC gamers the cable-free version of its newest technology at an MSRP of £89.99.

What Roccat Had to Say

“Our all-new Kain series mice offer PC gamers ROCCAT’s core values of precision and performance, wrapped in an elegant shell that feels great right from the first touch,” said René Korte, General Manager of PC Products at Turtle Beach. “And when used with our other AIMO-enabled products, it creates the perfect PC gaming desktop ecosystem with a unique lighting experience.”

Tell Me More

