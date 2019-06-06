Rocket League Announces New 80s Theme DLC

Rocket League Radical Summer Event

I’ve always had a particularly soft spot for the 80s and sadly, yes, I am old enough to remember them. How much of a soft spot though? Well, let’s put it this way, I consider that (nearly most) of the greatest music ended in 1989.

Following the release of a brand new trailer, however, it looks like Rocket League is set to tap directly into my nostalgia nodes by offering a new DLC pack crammed full of the best stuff those beige times had to offer!

What Can We Expect?

Forming part of the Rocket League ‘Radical Summer Event’ two brand new cars will be added to the roster. Namely, Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters and Kit from Knight Rider. In addition to this, however, a number of additional cosmetic perks will be added including references from films such as ET, The Goonies, The Karate Kid and even the WWF (albeit, under the more modern WWE guise).

The release will also include a number of new game modes and features with a particular highlight being the ‘ghost’ game mode.

When Does It Start?

Rather than an outright DLC, this is an event which will run from June 10th until August 12th. It will, however, kick things off strongly with the release of the Ecto-1 (for $1.99) on the opening day.

If you are, therefore, a fan of both Rocket League and the greatest decade ever, this is some pretty huge fan service to you!

What do you think? Are you planning on getting this DLC? – Let us know in the comments!