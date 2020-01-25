Rocket League Dev Psyonix May be Ending Mac/Linux Support

Rocket League is undoubtedly one of the most popular games out there and, being available on various systems (in addition to the introduction of crossplay support), the community continues to grow despite it now being nearly 5 years old.

Following reports on Reddit, however, it seems that some users are about to cut-loose. In a post (seemingly coming directly from a member of developer Psyonix) Rocket League is ending support for Linux or Mac gamers.

Put simply, they’re going to pull the plug on those operating systems this March!

Rocket League is Dropping Linux/Mac Support

Now, admittedly, Reddit isn’t exactly the most reliable source of information. Despite this, however, the official Rocket League website has now been updated to confirm this 100%.

You can check that post via the link here – Although we will provide you with the quote below.

So, what does this mean? Well, while Mac and Linux users will still technically be able to play the game, as of March they’re going to cut loose from the online servers. This basically means that, after that date, they will only be able to play against AI opposition or in local matches. A factor that basically renders the game hollow.

“As we continue to upgrade Rocket League with new technologies, it is no longer viable for us to maintain support for the macOS and Linux (SteamOS) platforms. As a result, the final patch for the macOS and Linux versions of the game will be in March. This update will disable online functionality (such as in-game purchases) for players on macOS and Linux, but offline features including Local Matches, and splitscreen play will still be accessible. If you purchased Rocket League for Mac or Linux on Steam, the game will still work with full functionality when installed and played on a computer running Windows 7 or newer.”

Can I Get A Refund?

While the Reddit post from ‘Psyonix’ suggested that Mac or Linux users might be able to get a refund, so far it seems that no one has been successful.

One rumour suggests that Steam simply hasn’t received the memo yet and, as such, are arbitrarily rejecting them. If you do play Rocket League on Linux or Mac, however, I’m sorry to say that someone (possibly Epic Games, since their purchase of Rocket League last year) is about to pull the plug on you. So, if you do want a refund, it’s time to get on the official website and put your claim in. You can visit the support website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you disappointed with this news? Angry? – Let us know in the comments!