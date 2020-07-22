Rocket League is Going Free-To-Play This Summer

Following the acquisition of Psyonix by Epic Games, it was only a matter of time before something rather significant happened to Rocket League. Specifically, a move that would likely see it fully-transition over to the Epic Games Store platform. Well, following a report via TechPowerUp, it has now been confirmed that while Rocket League is indeed moving home, it’s also going free-to-play on all platforms!

Rocket League is Going Free to Play!

So, starting with what will likely be one of the most obvious questions, what will happen to people who do currently own it on Steam? Well, while you will continue to receive all usual content updates and patches, anyone new to the game (at least on the PC) will have to grab their (free) copy via the Epic Games Store.

With the announced creation of specific user accounts, however, with Rocket League going free-to-play on all platforms, the good news is that you will be able to take your progress and ranking over with you, regarding of where or how you’re playing it!

What Happens Now?

While Epic Games has yet to confirm an exact date as for when this will happen, the move is anticipated to occur within the next month. On the plus side, however, if you do own the game on Steam, you will be given all of the DLC packs for free and, better still, you’ll also get a relatively neat option to show the fact that you are an ‘original’ owner with an ‘Est. 20XX’ tag being added.

So, in a nutshell, while we always knew something like this was going to happen, on the plus side, it isn’t all bad news!

What do you think? Do you play Rocket League? If so, will this news affect how you do so in the future? – Let us know in the comments!