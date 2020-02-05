Rockstar Games founder Dan Houser Leaves the Developer

Dan Houser is a name that, if you’re familiar with game developers (and specifically ‘Rockstar‘), you’d have undoubtedly have come across. You would, for example, have seen his name prominently featured in the credits for gaming franchises such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.

Well, perhaps not anymore though! In a report via the BBC, Dan Houser, the Rockstar Games co-founder, is officially leaving the company!

Dan Houser Quits Rockstar Games

Following confirmation from parent company Take-Two Interactive, it has been confirmed that Dan Houser has stepped down from Rockstar Games. The move has come following him taking an ‘extended break’ after the completion of Red Dead Redemption 2.

With him ‘officially’ leaving the company in March, his brother (Sam Houser) will remain in charge. The announcement has, however, already seen the company stock price drop by around 5%. Something not unusual when a high-profile and successful CEO steps down.

What Will This Mean?

Well, presumably one of the biggest questions will be regarding the status of GTA 6. Of course, the game will still continue in its development, but it’s unclear as to whether Dan Houser (who was the chief writer in both past GTA and RDR releases) will have worked on the script before he left. The alternative is that somebody new will (or already has) taken on the role.

So far, Rockstar Games has yet to comment on his departure or who (if anyone) will be stepping in to replace him. One thing, however, is abundantly clear. If such a person is appointed, they’ll have some pretty big shoes to fill!

