Rockstar Confirms Red Dead Redemption 2 Multiplayer Delay

/ 4 hours ago

We are only just over a month away from what is perhaps the most highly-anticipated release of the year. Yes, Red Dead Redemption 2 is very nearly upon us! With the release date so close, Rockstar may still yet spring a few surprises on us, but there are a few that we might already have an idea about.

For example, in a report via GamesIndustry, Rockstar has confirmed that the multiplayer mode for the game will be delayed for release until November!

They Did This Before!

You may recall that when GTA 5 released in 2013 (yes, it has been 5 years now) they also choose to delay the release of the multiplayer mode for that game as well. This was largely received as a good move. It allowed players plenty of time to enjoy the single-player experience. It also prevented any conflict by feeling that they would be getting ‘left behind’ in the online mode.

As such, repeating this decision for Red Dead Redemption 2 is not only a good idea, it’s genuinely proven to be popular with the fans!

When Is It Out?

Red Dead Redemption 2 will release for the Xbox One and PS4 on October 26th.

Sadly, at present, there is still no news regarding a PC release for the game which is disappointing. Truth be told though, I think most PC fans would settle for a port of the original game. I certainly know I would!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? Pleased that they have delayed the online multiplayer mode? – Let us know in the comments!

