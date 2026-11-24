Just a few days after GTA 6 launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, some people are already trying to create an unofficial PC version of the game. However, one of the most closely followed projects created for this purpose, Project Leonida, has now shut down following the alleged intervention of Rockstar Games.

It all started when leaker CyberLeek shared a complete build of GTA 6 for Xbox online. The material quickly caught the attention of several modding groups, who wanted to recompile the game’s code to make it run on PC. Among them was Project Leonida, a group of volunteers that also relied on Claude artificial intelligence to carry out its work.

Project Leonida Shuts Down Following Rockstar’s Alleged Intervention

I quit guys. I’m sorry. I really want to make cool stuff but every single time shit happens that I can’t control so I’m stepping away. Thank you everybody, especially in the discord that allowed me to have this opportunity. — NotRexed (@ItsNotRexed) November 23, 2026

Just a few hours after the build was shared, some videos showing GTA 6 running on PC had already appeared online, although with clear limitations: the game managed to reach the initial setup screen, but then displayed a black screen.

The project suffered a major setback when both its Discord server and GitHub repository were taken down. The end of the project was confirmed by its leader, known as NotRexed, who blamed Rockstar for the server’s closure in a post on X/Twitter.

The young modder, who claims to be just 15 years old, explained that he had also made this decision because of the pressure from the community and the difficulty of balancing the project with his school and sports commitments.

However, the closure of Project Leonida has not stopped attempts to create an unofficial GTA 6 port, as other groups are continuing to work independently towards the same goal.

Rockstar Games, for its part, has not yet made any public statement about either the leaked material or a possible PC version of GTA 6.

In other news, a GTA 6 player has received a 30-day PSN suspension after sharing an in-game nude photo through PlayStation messages. In addition, Rockstar developers behind GTA 6 fear potential layoffs despite the game’s huge success.