Rockstar’s Tax Return Possibly Confirms GTA 6’s Development

One of the biggest questions in the video game industry is when Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6. To date, however, they have remained stubbornly tight-lipped about the project. So much, in fact, that despite a lot of rumour and speculation, they haven’t even confirmed it exists yet.

Well, in a report via TaxWatchUK, we have one of our biggest indicators yet that the highly anticipated game may be in full-blown development and it all boils down to taxes!

Rockstar Tax Claim Hints at GTA 6 Development

Submitting their tax return for the year 2018-2019 (which is, incidentally due in a week if you haven’t done yours yet) Rockstar North has placed a rather substantial claim for Video Games Tax Relief.

The claim essentially allows video game creators to recover development costs and expenses. Well, based on the conditions that it’s being developed within the UK and is part of ‘British Culture’. A wangle they somehow managed to pull with Red Dead Redemption 2.

What is interesting, however, is that for that specific tax year, their claim was notably higher. Accounting for roughly 37% of the total tax relief submitted for the year throughout the UK industry.

Looking into the Detail

With such a substantial claim being made, for it to be both legitimate and legal, it means that Rockstar has to be working on a brand new game. The report believes that this is a firm indication that GTA 6 is in development. More so, based upon this, that it has been since at least April 2018.

“The claim is believed to relate to the production of the next edition of GTA, rumored to be scheduled for release soon. Rockstar North is the lead developer for the series. Although Rockstar has also registered Red Dead Redemption 2 as being ‘Culturally British,’. The pre-requisite required to qualify for the relief. Studios are able to make interim claims for VGTR before a game is completed, and the huge claims being put in by Rockstar are likely related to the production costs of GTA VI. As VGTR is related to production spend, the large claim indicates the scale of Rockstar’s spending on games development.”

The report does, however, also throw the rather disappointing news that Rockstar North has, again, succeeded in not paying any corporation tax for the 4th year in a row. Not exactly peachy news considering that they’ve made over $6bn from GTA V alone since it’s launch in 2013.

On the positive side, however, with Rockstar claiming this much money, something big is in development. That can likely only mean GTA 6!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!