Rocksteady Advertise For Jobs Amid Superman Game Rumours

Rocksteady is best known for their work on the recent Batman games franchise. Despite mildly mixed opinions about Arkham Knight (specifically the PC port), I think most people would agree that they have not only produced some great games, but they also dealt with the source material very well.

Following the posting of some new job vacancies at their UK based studio though, a new AAA-game seems to be in the early stages of development with many speculating that it might be a Superman release!

AAA-Game On Next Generation Platform

The game details are scarce, but they do indicate in the listings that it will be for a game planned for the next-generation of consoles. So in other words, we shouldn’t expect this soon. That being said though if this really is going to be a Superman game they have the opportunity here to do something no one has to date. Namely, release a good Superman game.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Superman Deserves A Good Game

Until recently, Spiderman suffered from the curse of a great brand with largely awful games. Superman is though perhaps a better (or worse) example of this. Superman has never seen many video game releases. In fact, since the notorious N64 release, he has hardly appeared at all. Well, unless you count him in the Injustice games.

A nice open-world Superman game sounds pretty awesome though right? – Either way, it looks like we’ve got at least 2 years before we even get the first glimpses of what they’re cooking. Hopefully though, if they do go down the Superman road, they can finally give the franchise the game it deserves!

What do you think? Would you like to see a Superman game? – Let us know in the comments!