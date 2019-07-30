Rollercoaster Tycoon 2 Fan Creates A Ride that takes 45-Years!

I have a lot of fond memories surrounding the Rollercoaster Tycoon franchise. Memories that span all the way back to the original game. In fact, I think it was given away with the first PC I ever owned. Despite the release of more modern iterations, however, (including a god awful mobile port) many consider the 2nd game in the franchise to, overall, be the most enjoyable. Something I could agree with (albeit the more recent Parkitect is awesome!).

It seems, however, that a very dedicated section of fans is determined to push the game to the limits in terms of rollercoasters. Rather than trying to design one that breaks the speed of sound, however, YouTuber ‘Marcel Vos‘ has painstakingly created a coaster that, if run in real-time, would take 45 years to complete! – All Aboard!!!

Rollercoaster Tycoon 2 Long Coaster Record Smashed!

The latest design, which takes half a lifetime, is a huge improvement on the prior record which stood at a 12-year run-time. As Marcel explains in the video above, however, a glitch existed in that version of the game which essentially incorrectly ran the physics when a coaster was running backwards. Fixing it provided a new means of massively improving the time.

It’s, frankly, all rather complicated. Marcel, however, does an excellent job in explaining the details and, as such, you should watch the video to get a better understanding.

Can I Try And Break the Record?

Surprisingly, you can attempt to try and break this record for yourself if you like. You don’t even have to own a copy of the game. A free open-source version is available to download and try right now. Please note, however, that this version is more of a ‘sandbox’ rather than the original playable game. You can check out more about that via the link here!

Based on the complexity of this design, however, you’re clearly going to have a hard time beating this one!

