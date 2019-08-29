RPCS3 Emulator Shown Running MGS4 in 4K Uncapped Frames

Earlier this month it was revealed that Metal Gear Solid 4 was (finally) playable on the RPCS3 (PS3) emulator. It was something of a surprise, even to the emulator’s designers, who had for many years now struggled to get the game to work. While I won’t bore you with the details, let’s just say that MGS4 used a part of the PS3 hardware that was providing very difficult to replicate.

Following the most recent emulator release, however, it was now working! That did, of course, open the floodgates to try and get one of the consoles most iconic (and exclusive) releases to run as well as possible. Who knows, perhaps even perfectly from start to finish!

Following the release of a new video, however, Metal Gear Solid 4 is now shown to not only be running well but also in 4K resolution and with an uncapped framerate!

RPCS3 Video Shows Huge MGS4 Improvements

Since this was only discovered as playable earlier this month, the progress made in making MGS4 run better has been nothing short of astonishing. While the video above has utilized a ‘custom’ version of the RPCS3 emulator, it clearly indicates that a fully-playable version may be possible in the near future.

It isn’t, of course, perfect yet. As you can see in the video there are a few instances where the graphics get a little… interesting. Remember though, this game didn’t even work on RPCS3 4 weeks ago!

What Do We Think?

I know that Metal Gear Solid 4 divided a lot of opinion amongst the fans of the series. Perhaps more so than the ‘excellent until it wasn’t’ MGS5. I would, however, love to play this again. Quite frankly though, I would feel far more inclined to do so on my PC. I can’t be bothered dragging my PS3 out of the cupboard.

If you’re in the same boat, then all we can say is to watch this space. It seems that this might be a confirmed fully-playable game for the emulator at any moment!

What do you think? Which was your favourite Metal Gear Solid game? – Let us know in the comments!