RPCS3 Now Allows Users to Unlock Framerates

If you’re a fan of emulation software, then you’ve undoubtedly encountered the PlayStation 3‘s RPCS3 at some point. Admittedly, while it has proven more than a little difficult to get it working well (largely due to the unusual manner in which the console used its hardware), we’ve seen some very impressive progress over the last few years!

In a report via DSOGaming, however, the team behind the RPCS3 emulator has announced some exciting news. The latest version now gives users the option to unlock framerates!

RPCS3 Unlocks Framerates

To date, users of the RPCS3 emulator have always been locked the framerates seen within the PS3. With the latest update, however, people can now (via the use of a Vblank feature) unlock these to see just how high and far they can go!

Now, admittedly, this isn’t 100% perfect yet and, in fact, only works on a handful of titles. It is, however, still more impressive progress from the fan-based team.

Where Can I Check it Out?

So, what games currently support this? Well, as above, the list is rather limited at the time of writing:

Skate 3

WipEout HD

Ni No Kuni

Yakuza Ishin

Most of the ‘Naughty Dog’ library

This is, however, what will surely represent just the first step in bringing this option to many more games. If, at this point, you want to learn more or download RPCS3, you can check out the link here! – Remember though, they only supply the emulator. Getting the game files is entirely up to you (for clear legal reasons).