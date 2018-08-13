RPCS3 Release New Video Showing Major Game Improvements

I have never really been a fan of the RPCS3 project. Well, actually, that’s not true actually. I strongly admire the work that the team is putting into the project. What I’m not a fan of is the hyperbole that some people have for it. Put simply, the over exaggerated excellence that the emulator simply doesn’t have. At least, not yet. You see, while I don’t think it’s very good at the moment, I do have high hopes for its future!

Following a release of a new video via their official YouTube channel though, the team behind RPCS3 are keen to show that updates are providing massively better performances.

God of War 3, Red Dead Redemption and Uncharted

Of the three games showcased in the video, all show quite a significant improvement on previous versions of the PS3 emulator. While none of the improvements have the games near anything near a seamless performance, for the first time ever, it seems to me that the emulator might be taking some significant steps in the right direction. Particularly for games that most people really want to see from this project.

Framerate Improvements

Across all games, there is a significant improvement in performance most notable the framerate. In Uncharted, the frames are even found to be twice that under the previous version. It does give us all hope that sooner or later, we might be able to really give this emulator a full swing at some of the games we’d always wished had come to the PC.

I mean, it’s not as if Rockstar is ever going to give us Red Dead Redemption, is it?

I should emphasise again that as much as it might seem like it at times, I’m not dumping on this project. I’ve always been a genuine fan and supporter of the work they’re doing. I am, however, pleased that progress has been made that clearly shows the current state of development. Specifically, how far it has come, but how much further is still left to go!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!