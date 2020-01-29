RPCS3 Releases a New Video Showcasing Big Improvements

The RPCS3 emulator project (looking to make PS3 games playable on the PC) has been plodding along nicely for around 5 years now. While the progress has at times seemed a little slow though, it is hard to put into words exactly what a challenge this has proven to be.

While I don’t profess to be an expert on the subject of PS3 emulation, one of the biggest difficulties that have faced the team was the rather unusual methods Sony used to get games to run on the console. Metal Gear Solid 4, for example, proved to be one of their biggest challenges. Specifically, because it utilized a very unique part of the PS3 hardware that was really difficult to replicate successfully.

RPCS3 Update Brings Big Improvements

Similar to the aforementioned MGS4, for releases that came later in the PS3’s lifespan, Sony again decided to utilize some rather interesting techniques to get games running as smoothly as possible. One of these was Morphological Anti-Aliasing (MLAA). A technology that was used extensively in The Last of Us, God of War 3 and LittleBigPlanet 3.

The method, in very basic terms, off-loaded some of the graphical grunt onto the PS3’s CELL SPU cores. A method which, as noted above, is very difficult to accurately replicate in emulation.

Following the release of a new video, however, it seems that RPCS3 has overcome this hurdle. As you can see below, the comparative results show some huge improvements!

What Do We Think?

RPCS3 has come a huge way in the last 2 years. In truth, when it first came to my personal attention back in 2017, the software had a lot of problems. Since the early part of 2018, however, the team behind really seems to be cracking some of the biggest issues they’ve had.

While development continues, it does seem that in terms of a final and complete project, we may be entering the realms of the beginning of the end. Likely just in time for them to be able to start working on PS4 emulation.

For more information on the project, you can check out the official website via the link here!

